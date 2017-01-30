The curious case of Bharat’s ‘chef’ avatar in Bin Kuch Kahe

Zee TV’s Bin Kuch Kahe, produced by Rajshree Ojha and Ram Kamal Mukherjee, is all set for a head-start from 6 February at the 6.30 PM slot on Zee TV.

Recently, actors Bharat Sharma and Rashmi Somvanshi, who play the parallel leads in the show, posted some funny pictures on their Instagram accounts, which indeed made us wonder more about the roles they play in the show.

Check out the pictures and you will see for yourself...

The two of them are actually holding aloft the newly launched book of Journalist turned Author turned Producer, Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s first fiction work titled ‘Long Island Iced Tea’.

But what caught our eye was the attire of Bharat!!

As we see, the ambience is that of a cafe with Bharat wearing the apron of a chef. However, there’s already a report in media about Bharat playing an army man in Bin Kuch Kahe.

So what’s he doing in the get-up of a chef? Is he trying to impress his girl in the show?

We buzzed Bharat and Rashmi, but did not reach out to them.

Seems like, we surely have a fascinating love story in the making with Bharat and Rashmi being paired!!

Here’s wishing the duo all the very best!!