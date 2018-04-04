The curious case of Usha Nadkarni’s participation in Bigg Boss

Mumbai: Veteran TV actress Usha Nadkarni has been making news due to her participation in the popular reality show Bigg Boss’ maiden Marathi season.

In fact, in an interview with an online portal, the Pavitra Rishta fame actress had confirmed her participation saying, "Yes, I am participating in the show. But I am worried and also afraid to see myself in the show. The major reason for it is no other contestant of my age is going to be there inside the Bigg Boss house.”

Well, now it seems like her participation is quite unlikely.

Revealing an exclusive piece of information regarding her involvement in the controversial reality show, a source close to the actress, shared, “Sudden family issues have cropped up due to which Usha has backed out.”

According to the little birdie, Usha has already informed her close relatives that she is not doing the season anymore.

However, this isn’t as simple as it looks.

Another source informs that as per the rules of the series, any of the contestants is not allowed to speak about their participation. However, despite signing the NDA, Usha spoke openly about her involvement, which might have upset the makers.

“Usha might have been given stringent warning to deny her involvement,” a source revealed.

There could also be a chance that the makers might have removed her from the list to keep the suspense of the show intact.

When we tried contacting Usha, she remained unavailable for comment.

Well, only time will tell whether or not Usha is doing the reality show!

Apparently, Nadkarani was also approached for the Hindi edition of the Colors’ popular non-fiction.

