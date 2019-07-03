News

The different MOODS of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Aditi Bhatia!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jul 2019 05:10 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Aditi Bhatia is extremely pretty and cute at the same time. We not only enjoy her watching her playing the character of Ruhi but also thoroughly enjoy all what she shares on social media.

From her style statements to her bond with her YHM co-stars, particularly Aly Goni and Anita Hassanandani, Aditi keeps us entertained off-screen too. She recently has been posting how the traffic in Mumbai has taken a toll on her and she has laughed off on being stuck in traffic.

However, she has now shared a series of memes made by her fans on different moods of her.  

Some of them are really engaging on how she reacts when she ‘tries not to face embarrassment when she is working out only once a month’, ‘When the delivery guy delivers her food parcel before expected’,  ‘When someone tells her that the traffic in Mumbai is not too much’, ‘When there is traffic on Sundays too’ and many such others.

We enjoyed watching them and we are sure you would too!

Let Aditi know if you liked the memes in the comments section below!

Tags > Aditi Bhatia, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Aly Goni, Anita Hassanandani, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja

past seven days