The different MOODS of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Aditi Bhatia!

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Aditi Bhatia is extremely pretty and cute at the same time. We not only enjoy her watching her playing the character of Ruhi but also thoroughly enjoy all what she shares on social media.

From her style statements to her bond with her YHM co-stars, particularly Aly Goni and Anita Hassanandani, Aditi keeps us entertained off-screen too. She recently has been posting how the traffic in Mumbai has taken a toll on her and she has laughed off on being stuck in traffic.

However, she has now shared a series of memes made by her fans on different moods of her.

Some of them are really engaging on how she reacts when she ‘tries not to face embarrassment when she is working out only once a month’, ‘When the delivery guy delivers her food parcel before expected’, ‘When someone tells her that the traffic in Mumbai is not too much’, ‘When there is traffic on Sundays too’ and many such others.

We enjoyed watching them and we are sure you would too!

Let Aditi know if you liked the memes in the comments section below!