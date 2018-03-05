The last day of shoot is going to be very emotional: Juhi Parmar on Shani ending

Mumbai: All good things comes to an end!

We are talking about Colors’ mythological drama Shani which will soon bid adieu its viewers. The show has gained immense popularity and the show has till date been well appreciated by masses for its unique storyline and characterizations of actors.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about Cinevistaas’ Bepannaah starring Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda in lead roles, replacing Shani at 9 pm.

We got in touch with the immensely talented Juhi Parmar, who plays a double role (negative and positive) in the drama. She shared, “Our show Shani has gained immense love and support from viewers because it was the first time when people got educated about the story on God Shani. People were scared of him but with our show the anti hero Shani has became a hero. All the shows by Swastik are made on a grand scale and they haven’t dragged storyline unnecessarily. I wouldn’t say that Shani was a finite show but we wanted to end it on a meaningful note.”

She continued, “Till date people thank us for bringing such a great show. I am happy that Shani’s teachings helped them in their lives. Also, people who thought that I can never a play a negative role but my producer, Siddharth had a faith in me. It was challenging to play both positive and negative roles as my costumes and makeup was same. They only difference that I could make was with my acting and expression. On personal note, I have made very good friends in the show with whom I will bond for life long. I don’t know how will we react on our last day of shoot but it is surely going to be very emotional.”

Good luck guys!