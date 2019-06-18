The MAKING of Mr. Bajaj from Kasautii Zindagii Kay...

MUMBAI: After a long wait, Karan Singh Grover is finally back on television!

Having done fabulous work on television, Karan has been loved for all the characters he has portrayed so far in his career, right from his debut with ace producer, Ekta Kapoor in Kitani Mast Hai Zindagi. Although his claim to fame was Dill Mill Gayye, the audience has given him immense love, and he has gained massive following to the extent that some of his fans have seen daily soaps only to watch how he spreads his charm on screen.

With big-ticket shows like the original version of Kasautii Zindagii Kii, Qubool Hai, and several other reality shows in his kitty, Karan took the big leap and has now returned to television as the iconic Mr. Bajaj in the rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Earlier played by Ronit Roy, it is quite a challenge that the actor has taken up, and going by his entry, the expectations are only high that he will live up to the character or probably make the image of the character bigger and better.

Today, let us take a walk down memory lane and have a look at his roles, right from his character of Dr. Armaan to Mr. Bajaj!

Kitani Mohabbat Hai

Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2005)

Dill Mill Gaye

Khatron Ke Khiladi

Bollywood film Alone

Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Mr. Bajaj

What do you have to say about Karan’s journey so far? Show your love for him in the comments section below!