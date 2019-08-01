THIS is the next big twist in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Ishita wants to take revenge from Arjit for trying to kill Raman. She intends to trap him with Mani's help.



As per the current track, Karan, Ruhi, Yug, and Alia fail to reach Ishita, as Arjit takes her out of the warehouse.



Karan and Yug suspect that Ishita was in the warehouse, as Yug finds Ishita's anklet there.



Karan and Ruhi keep an eye on the goons. Mani then disguises himself as a goon to enter their gang and find Ishita.



They soon learn about Ishita's whereabouts.



However, she refuses to go home with them, as this is her only chance to reach Raman. She is all set to make a plan of action.



Meanwhile, Arjit has alerted his goons to not let Ishita escape.



However, he suddenly gets a call saying that someone in his family is critical. Arijit is thus in a dilemma about whether to go to his family or to Ishita.



It will be interesting to see what he does next.