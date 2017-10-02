The TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 premiered on the TV screens last night (1 October) with much fanfare. The concept of commoners was introduced by the makers last year and was liked by everyone. Gaurav Chopra in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar.com, said that the Bigg Boss makers have cheated us with the concept of commoners and TellyChakkar.com seconds that thought.

We cannot agree with Chopra more on this statement. When the eleventh edition of the reality show was aired last night and the commoners were introduced, we couldn’t help but doubt the credibility of the concept. If you observe the past season of the reality show, you’ll realize that the commoners that came in the show, could have been classified as celebrities. This makes us think, are the makers fooling us with the concept of commoners?!

If you remember, before the inception as well, TellyChakkar reported that the makers are themselves contacting, approaching and roping in personalities to join the show as commoners. Let us have a look at the not so common, commoners in Bigg Boss 11.

1. Akash Dadlani- The USA rapper has been the most liked commoner when he entered the show, courtesy his antics. The rapper has been part of few Hindi songs of Meet Bros. This actually makes him eligible to be a celebrity, at least as per Bigg Boss standards. Don’t you remember when Ali Quli Mirza, Arvind Vegda and others were roped in as celebrities? Don’t they all belong to the same category?

2. Arshi Khan – The lady in black already started raising eyebrows due to her bold statements. However, what you might not know is that Arshi has already been rumoured to get in the Bigg boss house in the past as a celebrity. For the uninitiated, Khan is Shahid Afridi’s ex-girlfriend and has posted many nude pictures on social media. didn't we have Veena Malik who belonged from the same strata as a celebrity contestant in season 4?

3.Zubair Khan – Haseena Parkar’s son-in-law has already produced a film! Isn't that enough to classify him as a celebrity? In the past such controversial inmates have been part of the Colors’ show. Be it Bunty Chor, Seema Parihar or Ajmal Kasab’s lawyer Abbas Kazmi. This makes us wonder if Zubair actually auditioned for the reality show or the makers approached him.

4.Sapna Choudhary - Keeping in mind Sapna’s popularity on social media she easily is an eye candy for the makers. A bold dancer who has been in the news is a perfect Bigg Boss material. Gulabo Sapera, Sampat Pal were a few celebrity contestants who came from a rural background and were popular for their work.

5.Puneesh Sharma – A reality show winner enters Bigg Boss as a commoner? Duh! Whom are you fooling? Reality show alumnis have been quintessential contestants. Not just from Roadies and Splitsvilla, in the past the makers have roped in contestants who have been part of flop shows as well for instance Pooja Missra (Big Switch), Sofia Hayat, Gisele Thakral (Survivor), Andy (Dare 2 Date) and lets not even talk about the MTV alumnis in the show.

6.Other contestants – Bandgi Kalra and Lucinda Nicholas both the girls whom you must have missed in the show are not any random girls. Both are struggling models and actors. In fact, Lucinda has already been part of few dance numbers in South. Remember all the exotic beauties in Bigg Boss, what were they, commoners? Even Shivani Durgah has been part of many Tarot card reading shows on TV.

We have clearly given our testaments about what we feel. Do you guys also think that the makers are fooling the audience with the concept of commoners? Well comment below.