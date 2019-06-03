THIS is the one thing Ravi Dubey loves about Sargun

MUMBAI: Ravi and Sargun are one of the most loved couples of television. The two have been loved by the audience and have a massive fan following. The duo met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh, and sparks flew. After dating for some time, they tied the knot in the year 2013.

Ravi and Sargun also participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye 5, and it was on this show that Ravi had proposed to Sargun. The two were the first runners-up.

Sargun is a huge star in Punjabi cinema, and recently, her movie Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh released. The movie is doing exceptionally well at the box office, and we have seen how Ravi has always supported Sargun in her career.

Now, Ravi shared a post along with Sargun and said that she lives in his heart and that he cannot live without her. Well, there is no doubt that the two make an adorable couple.

