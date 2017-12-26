Hot Downloads

The producers of Jiji Maa react to the news of Pallavi’s tantrums

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2017 03:02 PM

Recently, TellyChakkar reported about the news of TV actress Pallavi Pradhan giving a tough time on the sets of Jiji Maa. While Pallavi reacted to the rumor in her wittiest best, it didn’t go down well with the makers of the show. Fuming with the report, the makers took it to social media to showcase their displeasure.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the head honcho of Jay Mehta productions, under which the daily soap on Star Bharat is produced. Kinnari Mehta outright refuted the rumours. Jay Mehta on the other hand had much to speak. “She is a motherly figure on the sets. She is the one who takes a stand when something goes wrong on the sets. She is the one who is doing our job. The rumour that she is giving us tough times, is baseless. It is sad that people from our unit would spread these rumours,” Mr. Mehta stated.

Over the discussion Jay also added, “Pallavi creates such a positive atmosphere. We have such a strong bond between us, even off the screens. She is doing such an impeccable portrayal of Uttara Devi. No one can replace her. As long as the show runs, she will play Uttara Devi. Let me tell you, Pallavi is the one, binding the whole team.”

As claimed by our sources, it was also reported that Pallavi used to change the call time, report late on the sets and etc. “There’s no truth to these claims. Or else my production house would have informed me about this,” Jay reverted.

A journalist’s job is to report about instances that occur unbiased and putting forward all the opinions together. Although some stories are often indigestible and unacceptable, that doesn’t mean that it is irresponsible journalism. TellyChakkar is one site that follows the ethics of journalism. Under the pretext of ratings and viewership we won’t cook up stories.

Now, with the producers coming out in support of Pallavi Pradhan, it has given new dimension to the whole story. 





