The subject of Bikele Bhorer Phool seemed interesting: Amitabh Bhattacharjee

Actor Amitabh Bhattacharjee, who has been roped in to play a doctor in Zee Bangla's Bikele Bhorer Phool, says that he was away from serials for a long time because he was scared to be a part of it.

He said to media at the press conference of the show, “I started acting in television from 2011. My first TV show was Ravi (Ojha) ji's Checkmate (Star Jalsha). I was always interested in TV but somewhere I was scared to go ahead. I heard that for TV shows, you have to memories a lot but then again you won’t get much time to do that also. In cinema, we get the scripts beforehand so, we get time to do our own research.”

“Television needs discipline. Here many people work together. So, you have to groom yourself to be with everyone because serial is a family,” he added saying.

When quizzed what made him give his positive nod to this serial, he shared, “The serial came to me. I was waiting for an interesting subject. By January, I was supposed to start two films, which would have kept me busy till June-July. Then demonitisation happened and those two films got called off. So, suddenly I found myself free for six-seven months. I thought what to do and incidentally at the same time Snehasish (Chakraborty) da called me and offered the role. It’s not possible to discuss everything over the phone. I got a one liner from him and the subject seemed very interesting to me.”

Bikele Bhorer Phool is an unusual love story of a doctor and a young village girl. When asked to share his take on marriages where the wife is quite younger than the husband, he opined, “There should not be such a big age difference but of course we have seen in our traditions that if there is a gap of six-eight years between a husband and wife, the relationship sustains beautifully.”

“In most of the divorce cases of today’s age we see either both of them are of the similar age or may be the girl is a year older than the boy or vice versa. It (divorce) happens because the girl has matured but the boy is yet to reach that stage. So, that difference of age maintains it (long lasting marriages) all,” he added.

Amitabh has been part of many films like Legend of Bhagat Singh (Hindi) and Rasta (Bengali) to name a few. Most of the films saw him in serious role. When asked if he is scared of getting typecast, he promptly replied, “No, I am not. I tell you what, I have done innumerable cinema. In every film I have looked different. Though I am not a good actor but I try to make a difference in acting. I am not afraid of getting typecast.”

Good luck, Amitabh!

Catch the actor in Bikele Bhorer Phool from 27 February. The soap will air from Monday to Saturday at 9 pm.

