The title perfectly describes the main plot of our show: Ishaan Singh Manhas on Ek Brahm - Sarvagun Sampanna

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna has kept the audience glued to their TV screens thanks to its interesting storyline and brilliant performances. The show is about a pretentious daughter-in-law plotting against her family members.

Ishaan Singh Manhas, who plays Dhruv in the show, made his acting debut in the show Ek Mutthi Aasmaan on Zee TV after doing several ramp shows and TV commercials. We had a quick chat with him about his role in the show and how it feels to be part of it. Read on.

What are the prominent shows you have done?

Mere Angne Mein (Star), Krishna Chali London (Star), Swim Team (Channel V), and Ek Mutthi Asmaan (Zee)

What do you feel about the unique title of the show?

The title is about how the person whom we perceive to be ‘Sarvagun Sampanna’, that is, have all the good qualities, is actually a ‘Bhram’, a delusion. What we see is not the reality about that person. I feel our title perfectly describes the main plot of our show.

How did you join Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna?

Back in December 2018, I got a call from the production house for the role of Dhruv. Dipti Kalwani, the producer, had seen my previous work. I had also worked with Star Plus in my last 2 shows. I had to compete with a lot of actors to get this role and was finalized 2 months after my audition.

Tell us a little about your character details and look in the show.

Dhruv is the eldest son in the Mittal family and is married to Janhvi (Shrenu Parikh). He is today’s ‘Ram'; he is very positive, loves his wife, respects his parents, and is like a best friend to his brother Kabir (Zain Imam).

My look in the show is stylish and formal; shirts, pants, and waistcoats.

How much do you relate to your character?

I relate to my character in a lot of ways. In reality, I believe in being a positive person and staying away from negativity. I respect and love my parents. Just like my character, I am the eldest son and have a younger brother. Although I am single, but if I had a partner, I would care for her the same way Dhruv cares for Janhvi. The thing I cannot relate to is that Dhruv knows that his father is doing wrong but he is unable to discuss anything with him (till now). In reality, I will never disrespect my family but would surely try to discuss and make them understand when they are wrong.

Thriller shows work big time with audiences. Your take?

Yes, they do work very well, but then in the world of television, especially daily shows, we have to maintain the thrill/drama in every episode and keep creating interesting stories and content. In our show, we have a great team of creatives and writers working hard to keep the viewers hooked.

How is it working with Shrenu Parikh?

Shrenu is actually a ‘Sarvagun Sampanna’ actor in the true sense. She can easily portray any kind of character, thanks to her talent, discipline, and perfect expressions. Our chemistry and scenes are being loved and appreciated by the viewers.

How is it working with producer Dipti Kalwani?

Dipti is very sweet, down to earth, and is always available whenever we face any issues or if we have any questions related to the story and our characters. Most of the time, she is on set, making sure that everything is going smoothly. Very few producers do that. She is 100% dedicated to our show.