The value of time has changed after becoming an actress: Arpita Mondal

Arpita Mondal, who is currently essaying the lead character of Sarada Devi in Aakash Aath’s Jagat Janani Maa Sarada, says that after becoming an actress the only thing that has changed in her life is the value of time.

The actress turned a year older yesterday (27 January). When Tellychakkar.com asked her if any change has come in her birthday celebration after becoming an actress, she said, “Nothing has changed except the value of time. Earlier the pressure of work was not much so I could spend as much time with my friends and family as I had wanted.”

“But things are different now. As an actress, there are certain responsibilities that I need to take. So, eventually, I fail to take out time for my near and dear ones. So this year, as I got a leave, what I did was spend quality time with family and friends,” she added.

The pretty lady also received a surprise from her family. She shared, “I was asleep and when the clock struck 12, my father, mother and sister woke me up and gifted a cake. They were the first ones to wish me on my birthday.”

When quizzed about the thing that she traditionally follows every year, she answered, “On every birthday, after waking up in the morning, I take ashirbad (blessings) from my parents and then we celebrate it with some guests in the evening.”

Tellychakkar.com wishes Arpita a belated happy birthday.