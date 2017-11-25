Hot Downloads

Is the victim repenting for filing a case against Piyush Sahdev?

ShachiTapiawala
By ShachiTapiawala
25 Nov 2017

It was only yesterday that we reported about Beyhadh actor, Piyush Sahdev’s arrest on the charges of rape and that the victim in question was emotionally cheated.

TellyChakkar has been a forerunner when it comes to bringing exclusive and breaking news and as per the latest development, we have learnt that the victim, who was in a live-in with Piyush, is now repenting as she did not want things to get this worse.

A credible source confirms to us, “The girl is a model looking for a break into the TV space. She approached the police with an expectation that they will cooperate with her and will only threaten Piyush without taking any strict action. However, the case here was dire (after all a rape allegation) and it is only after filing the report she realized what her actions have led to.

Also, she does not want herself or her family to be involved in any such controversy.”

We hope that the victim and Piyush get the justice they deserve.

