Theater and film artist Danish Hussain part of Zee TV’s Bin Kuch Kahe

Famous theatre personality from Delhi, writer and actor Danish Hussain will make his TV debut with Zee TV’s Bin Kuch Kahe, produced by Rajshree Ojha and Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

Known for his acting prowess in movies Dhobi Ghat, Peepli Live, Ankhon Dekhi, Welcome 2 Karachi (wherein he was a writer too), Danish will be seen playing an eccentric boss in the Zee TV show.

As per sources, “Mostly known for his movies and theatre work, Danish will play a very loud, sophisticated yet rustic character who would be the boss of the female lead, played by Shamata Aanchan.”

When contacted, Danish confirmed the news with Tellychakkar.com.

Bin Kuch Kahe launches on 3 February and will take the 6.30 PM slot on Zee TV.