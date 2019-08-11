“There is a lot of scope to experiment in Supernatural genre,” says Kinshuk Mahajan

MUMBAI: The Indian television space is currently swooning with several supernatural shows depicting varied forms of characters. While these shows have caught on to immense fame and are dearly loved by the viewers, turns out the supernatural genre is an actor’s favourite too! Not only are they fascinating but they also give actors a chance to challenge their acting skill believes popular television face, Kinshuk Mahajan who is all set to make another episodic appearance in &TV’s Laal Ishq.



Having worked in three supernatural shows before, the actor seems to have developed a fondness for the genre. “I am fascinated with the horror and supernatural genre, as it offers one with a lot of scope to experiment with varied characters. While it may be challenging to portray different characters but that’s what makes it interesting,” says Kinshuk



Adding further Kinshuk said, “I believe there is a heavy reliance on graphics and VFX to bring alive the supernatural character on screen. There is however a scope to use prosthetics and makeup to bring out a supernatural feel to the appearance. With Laal Ishq, there is heavy use of prosthetics for all the characters which I feel truly represents the authenticity of the character.”



In the forthcoming episode, Kinshuk Mahajan will be seen in a double role wherein he will be a Royal Prince named Harshwardhan who will eventually turn out to be the great grandfather to Suyash, also essayed by Kinshuk. Protecting his pregnant wife in the current environment from a ghost of a past sin committed by his great grandfather, Suyash is set to face a grueling and fatal fight against the evil soul, Jeeva. Will Jeeva manage to seek revenge, or will Suyash lose the love of his life?