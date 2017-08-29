The talented actor Upasana Singh shot for an episode with Kapil Sharma’s rival Krushna Abhishek’s The Drama Company. Singh shot yesterday (28 August) for the show.

TellyChakkar.com spoke to the versatile actor, who confirmed her presence. She said, “Krushna is a friend and so is the team. It was very comfortable shooting with them.”

Talking about what went wrong with The Kapil Sharma Show, she revealed, “Nothing went wrong as such. We didn’t have any fight. It’s just that the character didn’t turn out to what it was supposed to be. I wasn’t satisfied. I don’t work for money, I work for satisfaction. Owing to this, I had left many Bollywood films and picked regional films since they had satisfying content.”

Upasana who has worked with both Kapil and Krushna thinks there is no bad blood between the comedians. She commented, “I have worked with both of them and none has said anything against the other. There’s no animosity between both of them. It’s just a healthy competition. Everybody wants their show to work. I have fluctuated in both of their shows and none of them had a problem. They understand that I’m going to work only when I am satisfied with the content.”

On work front, Upasana is coming up with a new play called ‘Chatpati I love you.’ The star cast includes all theatre actors.

TellyChakkar.com wishes the actor best wishes for her future endeavors.