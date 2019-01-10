‘THESE’ are the highest paid actresses of Television!

: Indian daily soaps run on high TRP’s and the competition is just going on increasing every passing day. The actors have a task to get into the skin of the character and enact characters that vary from being are romantic, melodramatic, comical, serious loud, have spicy dialogues and engaging storylines.And these actors enjoy huge popularity and they rake in good moolah too. Every TV star gets a different amount for each day they shoot.Take a look at the highest paid TV actors in India:Having attained immense stardom as Akshara in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina became a household name and the favourite bahu of every home. She went on to prove that it is not only that she is a talented actress but also a strong contender by participating in Bigg Boss. Needless to say, she is experimenting with genres as she is now seen as a wicked vamp in Kasautii Zindagii Kii as Komolika trying to wreak havoc in Prerna’s life.The lady rules the roost and is the highest paid actresses on television today.Having made a rocking entry with her role as Geet on Television, Drashti ruled the hearts for a long time. Her performance in Madhubala helped her soar higher in her career and she is the second highest paid actress on television.The lady is a rockstar! She has pulled off the lead character of Ishita for more than a decade and with elan. The audience still cannot have enough of her and adore her. Divyanka is the third highest paid actress after Hina and Drashti.Erica Fernandes impressed the audience with her performance as Sonakshi opposite Shaheer Sheikh in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and wows her fans as Prerna too. Jennifer, on the other hand, had each and every television lover smitten with her performance in Beyhadh, so much that even the men who hated watching daily soaps were forced to tune in at 9 pm only to watch her!Erica and Jennifer take home almost the same range of salary and stand on the fourth position in the list of being the highest paid actresses of television today!