THESE Bepannaah actors have a mini reunion

MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget starrer Bepannah might have gone off air but the spirit is still there. The cast of the show often meet and treat their fans with their reunion pictures.



In fact, recently, Harshad, Jennifer and Rajesh Khattar met on the sidelines of the Indian Telly Awards wherein Jennifer won the Best Actress (Fan's Choice) Award, and Rajesh bagged the award for Best Actor in Negative Role (Fan's Choice) for Bepannaah.



And now, another reunion happened as Shehzad Shaikh and Mallika Nayak, who played Arjun Hooda and Sakshi Mathur respectively in the show, met on the sets of their new show.



Shehzad, who is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took to his social media handle and shared a picture with Mallika, who is currently playing a cameo in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.



He captioned the picture as, “Look hw the sun came by the set to shine!!! @mallika453 So so happy to cu!! bepannah party happening soon! #bepanah #bepanahdiaries.”



Take a look at his post below: