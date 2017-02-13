These group pictures of Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant cast will make you NOSTALGIC

Life OK’s comedy sitcom Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant has been a path breaking show in the realm of Indian television.

Though it recently bid adieu to its audience, its memories are still fresh in minds of audience.

Undoubtedly, show’s success was because of its fantastic cast who have worked hard day and night to create love and affection amongst the masses.

Tellychakkar would like to take our readers to nostalgia mode and check these group pictures of the cast.

A photo posted by Ridhima A.K.A Rajni (@ridhimapandit) on Jul 1, 2016 at 8:53am PDT

A photo posted by Vahbiz Dorabjee (@vahbz) on Dec 3, 2016 at 5:28am PST

A photo posted by Karan V Grover (@karanvgrover) on Aug 7, 2016 at 6:18am PDT

A photo posted by Karan V Grover (@karanvgrover) on May 4, 2016 at 5:20am PDT

A photo posted by Ridhima A.K.A Rajni (@ridhimapandit) on Aug 5, 2016 at 1:14am PDT

A photo posted by Karan V Grover (@karanvgrover) on Feb 21, 2016 at 10:49am PST

A photo posted by Vahbiz Dorabjee (@vahbz) on Aug 6, 2016 at 3:46am PDT

A photo posted by Ridhima A.K.A Rajni (@ridhimapandit) on May 23, 2016 at 10:38am PDT

A photo posted by Karan V Grover (@karanvgrover) on Sep 28, 2016 at 2:20am PDT

A photo posted by surili pallavi pradhan (@pallavipradhan1410) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

A photo posted by Karan V Grover (@karanvgrover) on Aug 4, 2016 at 11:09pm PDT

A photo posted by Karan V Grover (@karanvgrover) on Jul 29, 2016 at 10:50am PDT

A photo posted by Tanvi Thakkar (@tanvithakker) on Jan 12, 2017 at 9:39pm PST

You guys are surely missed!