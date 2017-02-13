Hot Downloads

These group pictures of Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant cast will make you NOSTALGIC

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2017 07:10 PM

Life OK’s comedy sitcom Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant has been a path breaking show in the realm of Indian television.

Though it recently bid adieu to its audience, its memories are still fresh in minds of audience.

Undoubtedly, show’s success was because of its fantastic cast who have worked hard day and night to create love and affection amongst the masses.

Tellychakkar would like to take our readers to nostalgia mode and check these group pictures of the cast.  

You guys are surely missed! 

