THESE photos of Erica Fernandes will captivate you

MUMBAI: The popular actress Erica Fernandes is known for her television work. She is currently wooing the audience with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress plays the female lead role in the show and is seen opposite Parth Samthaan. She has mesmerised the audience with her acting chops. The pretty lady is also known for her style statements. Her style game is always on point.

Erica is quite active on social media. She regularly shares something to treat her fans. Her latest post is a beautiful and refreshing one. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos from her Mussoorie trip that she had taken a while back with her co-star Parth Samthaan. In the photos, we can see Erica laughing her heart out as the photographer candidly captures her happy moments in the frame. The actress can be seen sporting a denim dungaree and her hair is tied in a high ponytail. Erica can be seen laughing and her photos are bound to drive away your mid-week blues.

Check out the photos right here: