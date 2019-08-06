These STUNNING photos prove that Shivangi Joshi is TV industry's one of the leading ladies

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has become a household name for her work in soaps. She has been part of shows such as Beintehaa, Love By Chance, Begusarai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc. She is currently seen as Naira Goenka in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Her character of Naira in the daily soap is much loved by the viewers. Her fans follow her not only on TV screens but also on social media as the actress regularly treats them by sharing stunning pictures of herself. The pretty lady is certainly a fashion diva and knows how to turn heads with her stylish avatars. She aces every outfit she wears and sets fashion goals for her fans.

Here take a look at these stunning pictures of Shivangi that prove that she is TV industry's one of the leading ladies: