These two women rule Mohit Malik aka Sikandar's heart

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most successful shows on television and has always been well placed when it comes to TRP ratings. This is because of the storyline and the fact that the entire team gets along well.

Kullfi aka Aakriti Sharma and Sikandar aka Mohit Malik really get along well, and they have a very close relationship that is filled with a lot of happiness, care, love, and respect. Well, the testimony to this is the posts they share on social media.

The two share a relationship similar to what they share on screen, and that’s why the feelings they emote seem so real on screen. There is no doubt that Aakrti rules Mohit’s heart.

The other special woman in his life has been his backbone and the biggest support system for Mohit. She is none other than his better half Addite Malik.

Mohit always shares adorable photos of the two and expresses his feelings for his wife.

Check out a few posts of the actor with his wonder women!