News

These two women rule Mohit Malik aka Sikandar's heart

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jun 2019 06:07 PM

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most successful shows on television and has always been well placed when it comes to TRP ratings. This is because of the storyline and the fact that the entire team gets along well.

Kullfi aka Aakriti Sharma and Sikandar aka Mohit Malik really get along well, and they have a very close relationship that is filled with a lot of happiness, care, love, and respect.  Well, the testimony to this is the posts they share on social media.

The two share a relationship similar to what they share on screen, and that’s why the feelings they emote seem so real on screen. There is no doubt that Aakrti rules Mohit’s heart.

The other special woman in his life has been his backbone and the biggest support system for Mohit. She is none other than his better half Addite Malik.

Mohit always shares adorable photos of the two and expresses his feelings for his wife.

Check out a few posts of the actor with his wonder women!

Tags > Mohit Malik aka Sikandar, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of &TV's new show Jaat Na Poocho...

Launch of &TV's new show Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja

past seven days