This thing amazes Surbhi Chandna!

10 Jun 2019 07:14 PM

MUMBAI: The popular actress Surbhi Chandna was last seen in the role of Anika opposite the handsome Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz. It was one of her best roles and helped her gain much audience’s appreciation.                                 

The actress began her career in a cameo role that she played in SAB TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sweety. She later essayed the roles of Suzanne in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi (Star Plus) and Haya in Qubool Hai (Zee TV). The beguiling beauty leaves no stone unturned to woo her audience with her charm.

But there is something else that amazes Surbhi and that's nothing but the weather of Monsoon and rains.   

Newly, she took to Instagram and shared how rain lifts up her soul and makes her super happy!

Take a look below:

