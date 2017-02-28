Tia’s truth to finally get REVEALED in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz

Did our last story about Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) marrying Tia (Navina Bole) shock you?

Well then gear up for some really exhilarating time ahead in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (Four Lions).

As already reported, Shivaay will throw Anika (Surbhi Chandna) out of the house and decide to marry Tia.

But hello, here comes the twist. The marriage as well as Anika’s memory loss would be fake and an attempt to reveal Tia’s reality. It would be the brainchild of the brothers and Anika.

Woaah!

Read ahead for more...

Anika, post moving out of the house would go and hunt down Robin (Saurabh Kushwaha) and get him to the Oberoi mansion.

Once there she will bring the proofs of his affair with Tia and also that he is the father of Tia’s child and not Shivaay.

Shared a source, “The family would be aghast at the news and though Tia would try to act innocent seeing Robin in front of her, she would finally confess her reality. With Tia’s truth exposed, Shivaay will ask her to leave the house.”

It would be further revealed that the priest solemnizing the marriage was Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo).

With this, Shivaay-Anika will reunite and apart from Mrs Kapoor, the family will celebrate the riddance of Tia.

