Tiger Zinda Hai fame Paresh Pahuja, Sahil Anand and Sheetal Thakur join Bodhi Tree’s next

Mumbai: It was only recently that TellyChakkar reported about Bodhi Tree’s upcoming web-series. The untitled project is going to be streamed on the OTT platform Viu. Indian film actor Sharib Hashmi, who rose to fame post his stint in critically acclaimed movies, will play the main protagonist in the upcoming show.

Within minutes, TellyChakkar has got yet another update from the project. According to our sources, the multi-starrer will see many faces. Actor Paresh Pahuja who made his debut with Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, will make his digital debut with the show. The good looking actor was into client servicing and started his acting journey via TV commercials. Pahuja, played Azaan Akabr in the YRF produced movie. In the upcoming musical drama, the young lad, who plays guitar soothingly, will essay the parallel lead.

Indian actress and model Sheetal Thakur will be paired opposite Paresh in the narrative. Apparently, the Bambukat fame actress will play the female lead in the show.

Along with Paresh, Roadies and Bigg Boss fame Sahil Anand will play a pivotal role. According to an insider, Anand plays a rich Punjabi guy. The 30-year-old actor just like others will also make his debut on the digital platform.

The shooting will go on floors from 1 April. The untitled series is directed by Behen Hogi Teri fame Ajay K Pannalal.

We tried reaching out to our actors however none of them responded.

