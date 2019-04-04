Tigmanshu Dhulia to join Shabbir Ahluwalia in AltBalaji’s Fixer

MUMBAI: The media has already reported about a new webseries titled Fixer is in the making under the banner of Sakett Saawhney’s Ekomkar Pictures.



Directed by Soham Shah, the series will have Shabbir Ahluwalia playing the negative and titular role of the fixer and the series will be based on the story of an ATS officer who will be drawn into the underbelly of Mumbai’s movie mafia, to soon become a fixer.



Other actors who are cast for the series are Karishma Sharma, Mahie Gill, Isha Koppikar and they will be seen in significant roles.



Now a little birdie under the honey’s hat informs us that Tigmanshu Dhulia has been cast to take the series to another high in terms of entertainment. He will play the role of the Malik.



“Tigmanshu will play a Malik, one of the chiefs who operate the underworld. He will take the entertainment quotient of the series to another level all together as the content promises to bring in action, thrill and some element of comedy,“ said the source.



We tried calling Tigmanshu but he remained unavailable for comment. In the past, Tigmanshu has been a director of television show Criminal Justice and an array of Bollywood films such as Zero, Manjhi, Bullet Raja, Shahid, Paan Singh Tomar, Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2 among many more. He was also seen in digital series Rangbaaz on Zee 5



Keep reading this space for more space.