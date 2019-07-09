News

TikTok star Faisal Shaikh APOLOGISES for his recent video promoting violence

By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jul 2019 04:16 PM

MUMBAI:  Earlier in the day, TellyChakkar.com reported about the popular app TikTok removing a certain video by Faisal Shaikh and Team 07 revolving around the alleged lynching of Jharkhand’s Tabrez.

A complaint has also been filed against the five TikTok superstars.

However, Faisal and other four realized their mistake and posted an apology note for the viewers and stated that their intentions were not to hurt anyone.

past seven days