Time for some ROMANCE in Life OK's Ghulaam

Life OK’s prime time show Ghulaam has been pleasing audiences with its nail biting story track and powerful performances ever since the show began.



Audiences will soon see festival of colours celebrated on Ghulaam with all the zest and fun. This colorful festival is all set to bring in colors in Shivani’s (Niti Taylor’s) sad and depressed life. Viewers will see brewing love and romance between Shivani (Niti Taylor) and Rangeela (Param Singh) this Holi.



The Holi sequence in Ghulaam will have lots of dance, drama, romance, which will keep the audience wanting for me. The cast had absolute fun shooting for this sequence as they could dance keeping aside their daily routine of hard core drama.



“Usually my character Shivani is sad and depressed as she is forced to be with Veer who she doesn't like but for this particular sequence I was told to drink bhaang and do a happy dance. As I am fond of dancing, I had a great time shooting for the Holi sequence. Viewers will see a different side of Shivani," commented Niti.



“Apart from this fun and frolic holidance sequence, there is also a romantic track soon to kick-start between Shivani and Rangeela. Shivani and my fans have been waiting for us to come together in the show and they will finally get to see what they have wanted to see ever since the show began," said Param.