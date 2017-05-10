Time for wild card entries in Star Plus’ Nach Baliye 8

Did the eviction routine in Nach Baliye 8 upset you?

Well, then it is time to feel gleeful as the evicted contestants will be back on the Nach Baliye stage.

The celeb reality show will soon present the ‘wild card’ special round wherein the eliminated jodis will fight to make a place for themselves back in the competition.

As readers would know, Utkarsha Naik-Manoj, Siddharth Jadhav-Trupti, Pritam Singh-Amanjot, Monalisa-Vikrant and Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble have been been already evicted.

And now, next week, the five jodis will battle it out to win a second chance.

As per sources, two jodis among these five will be bestowed with the honour to get back into the competition.

Woaaah! Exciting, isn’t it?

Who do you think deserves to be back as wild card? Do let us know your views!

Nach Baliye airs at 8 pm, every weekend on Star Plus.