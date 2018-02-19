Home > Tv > Tv News
Tiwari to SLAP Angoori’s father in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain!

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2018 07:30 PM

Mumbai:&TV’s Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! (Edit II Productions) currently entertains the audience with a ghost drama where Tiwari (Rohitashv Gaur) has been possessed by the spirit of a Bengali director.

While Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) suggested the idea of burning the director’s chair to free Tiwari from the possession, Saxena (Saananad Verma) interwined such that the chair did not burn completely. Now while Tiwari, Vibhuti, Angoori (Shubhangi Aatre) and the others think that the spirit has gone back, the viewers will witness an interesting twist which will tickle the viewers’ funny bones.

It will so happen that assuming that Tiwari is alright, Angoori’s father will pay a visit. Tiwari will discuss about how things happened and while he apologizes for the trouble caused, the ghost will once again possess Tiwari.

Bedeviled with the supernatural force, Tiwari will end up slapping his father-in-law shocking one and all.

How excited are you to watch this rib-tickling episode? We are.

