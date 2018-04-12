Tiyasha Roy debuts with Zee Bangla's Krishnakoli; says in-laws are encouraging

Kolkata: Times have changed, and so have the status of women! Now marriage is not the end of a girl’s life…over the years, the condition of women has definitely improved. Women after marriage are now flying, turning their dreams into reality and one of the current examples is Tiyasha Roy, the new face of Bengali television.

Tiyasha is making her TV debut with Zee Bangla's new serial Krishnakoli, the pomo of which is out on television.

The 20-year-old pretty lady, a first year student of Gobardanga Hindu College, is the wife of actor Suban Roy, who is currently seen in Aakash Aath’s Bibaha Abhijaan. The couple tied the knot in 2017. It was an arrange marriage, which took place in a short span of time. The discussion and preparation started on Shashthi and they got married after two days of Lakshmi Puja.

Tiyasha wanted to be an actress and it was her husband who encouraged her to follow her dream. She is playing the female lead in Krishnakoli.

The upcoming Zee Bangla show will narrate the story of a dark skinned girl.

Asked if she is happy to make her debut with Krishnakoli, Tiyasha exclusively said to TellyChakkar, “I wanted to be an actress and I am happy that I am making my debut with this serial. Unlike many other shows which tell the story of glamorous girls,Krishnakoli is a story of a girl who has dark skin.”

About the character, she said, "The name of my character is Shama. She is a good dancer and singer. Shama hails from a Vaishnava family. She sings kirtan."

“Since she is dark skinned, it becomes difficult to get a groom for her. However, there comes a time when she gets married to someone. And the interesting part is her husband is scared of ‘dark’. So, what happens to her journey is something the viewers will get to know once the story goes on air," she added.

What’s the reaction of her in-laws, we asked to which she shared, "My in-laws are supportive. My father-in-law and my husband, who himself is an actor, has encouraged me a lot."

Best wishes, Tiyasha!

Keep visiting this space for more updates.