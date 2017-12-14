Today's shows won't get TRPs like 'Kyunki...': Jiten Lalwani

Actor Jiten Lalwani, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades, says due to the popularity of various digital platforms and growing numbers of shows on the small screen, todays TV entertainers will never be able to get Television Rating Points (TRPs) that Mahabharat and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi received during their run.

"The generation gap has always been there. A person always feel that his son cannot work like him. This is the same thing we get to see on TV also. The kind of TRPs that 'Mahabharat' got, 'Kyunki...' wasn't able to get the same. But the TRPs that ‘Kyunki...' got, today' s shows will never be able to get that," Jiten told IANS here.

"I have seen TRPs of 10, 15 and 20 with ‘Kyunki'. Today producers throw a party when their show gets ratings of three. Soon there will be a time when people will celebrate on TRPs of one. Today there's a lot of competition with new channels and shows coming up at regular intervals. Also, digital medium is there, which was not there earlier.

I have stopped DTH service at my home as my family prefers Amazon Prime and Netflix. If I have to watch any TV show then I watch it on the channel's digital platform," Jiten added.

However, Jiten doesn't feel happy when a 'good' TV show goes off the air just because it is not able to garner better ratings.

"What I feel sad about is the rating system. When the show is not able to get good TRPs then soon it is shut down. Because of this good things are not being able to strike the right chord in viewer's mind. Sometimes good shows get shut down fast and bad serial has a longer run," he said.

Jiten is currently seen in Sony Entertainment Television show Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya as Bhuvan Singh.

"It's a nice role to play. He is not somebody who speaks in normal language. He has a sarcastic tone. He always thought that he will become the king, but that didn't happen. That's why he started having negative feelings for everybody including his wife and kids," Jiten said.

(Source: IANS)