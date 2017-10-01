Veteran theatre, television and film personality Tom Alter, who lost his battle against skin cancer, was cremated here on Saturday in the presence of his close family members and friends from the industry.

As the news of Tom's demise came out, tributes from the film, theatre, television and political world started to pour in, and many called him as a generous and kind-hearted talent.

The actor was battling stage four skin cancer at a Mumbai hospital, where he was admitted earlier in September.

He returned home on Thursday and breathed his last on Friday night, the acclaimed actor's manager Ismail Ansari told the media.

He was 67.

"The cremation was done in Worli. His close family members were present. Raza Murad and some directors from the industry were also present," Ansari said.

His family has asked for "their privacy to be respected at this time".

Earlier, Tom's son Jamie had told IANS that the actor was suffering from squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer. Last year, Tom had got his thumb amputated due to the condition.

Known for starring in television shows like "Zabaan Sambhalke", "Bharat Ek Khoj", "Junoon" and "Betaal Pachisi", Tom was an American-origin actor settled in India.

He had a flourishing career on stage, and on the big screen he has played pivotal roles in successful films like "Gandhi", "Shatranj Ke Khilari", "Kranti", "Aashiqui" and "Parinda".

In 2008, he was recognised with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of India.

He last featured in a television show "Rishton Ka Chakravyuh", and on the big screen, he was seen in "Sargoshiyan". He also shot for a short film "The Black Cat", in which he features as author Ruskin Bond.

Through a Facebook post, "The Black Cat" director Bhargav Saikia said: "You have enriched my life and inspired me in so many ways since I met you for the first time in December last year... thank you for the memories, sir. Thank you for your kindness and generosity. Farewell."

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled his death saying he will always be remembered for his contribution to the film world and theatre.