Top 3 baby announcements of 2018

MUMBAI: Before the adorable birth announcements and baby bumps, there are the memorable pregnancy announcements. Check out how these actors took the creative route to announce their parenthood!

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s quirky ‘to be delivered soon’ pregnancy post with his wife Rukmini

Now we will be THREE A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on Apr 23, 2018 at 8:16am PDT

Sania Mirza announced her pregnancy with an idiosyncratic animation which had Sania’s wardrobe as the ‘Mirza’, her husband’s wardrobe as ‘Malik’ and the to-be-born’s tiny wardrobe as ‘Mirza-Malik’.

#BabyMirzaMalik @daaemi A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Apr 23, 2018 at 4:30am PDT

After playing a doting father to Misha, the proud parents are ready to welcome their daughter’s sibling.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 20, 2018 at 8:25am PDT

