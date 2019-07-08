Top 5 vacation looks that we liked from The Holiday’s trailer

MUMBAI: The trailer of ‘The Holiday’ dropped recently and it has temperatures soaring. Not just the trailer looks aesthetically astounding but the cast appears uber cool and hot at the same time. The show has some hot fashion picks that suits best for an ideal Holiday look. Here are some of them-

1. The tricolour hair

How can we give Adah Sharma’s tri-colour hair a miss! To oomph the style quotient, she completes the look with a funky touch to the otherwise prim dress that she effortlessly carries. This is a look worth experimenting.

2. Floral prints

Priyank Sharma looks adorable yet sassy in this floral look as he switches on “The Patrick Time”. The look is comfortable and funky making it the best suitable for hitting on activities while you tour.

3. The rimmed glasses

Veer Rajwant Singh spots silver rimmed glasses matched with a white jacket that adds a fun taint to the overall look. A suitable look to carry for a chilled outing for the day time.

4. The beach look

The cast rocks the beach look with the boys looking apt with the A-line Bermuda which is a classic best for the shores. While Adah Sharma scorches the heat with her surround and bikini. Thus, making it the perfect look to involve in all the fun and the water baby in you.

5. The Squad T-shirt

It’s basic and simple but sets bachelorette goals! Nothing better than having the feeling of oneness when you spend the best moments of your life with your favourite pals. Grab a few for your squad too on your bachelorette.