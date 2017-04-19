Hot Downloads

Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Transwomen special episode in Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Apr 2017 06:55 PM

Here we bring an update of the forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1.

The popular game show has planned for a transwomen special episode.

Can you guess who will be seen as participants? Well, they are Manabi Bandopadhyay, Shree Ghatak, Tista and Shreya.

The other attraction of the episode is the popular singer Rupankar, who will be seen crooning songs.

So, gear up for the episode.

Anchored by actress Rachana Banerjee, it will air on 21 April at 5 pm.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

Tags > Zee Bangla, Didi No. 1, Manabi Bandopadhyay, Shree Ghatak, Tista, Shrey,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top