Transwomen special episode in Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1

Here we bring an update of the forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1.

The popular game show has planned for a transwomen special episode.

Can you guess who will be seen as participants? Well, they are Manabi Bandopadhyay, Shree Ghatak, Tista and Shreya.

The other attraction of the episode is the popular singer Rupankar, who will be seen crooning songs.

So, gear up for the episode.

Anchored by actress Rachana Banerjee, it will air on 21 April at 5 pm.

