Travelling is like therapy to me, says birthday girl Surbhi Jyoti

MUMBAI: TV actress Surbhi Jyoti is looking young and beautiful with each passing year!

Today happens to be her birthday. The gorgeous lass is celebrating it in the beautiful locales of Switzerland. After wrapping up Naagin's shoot, the actress has taken this break to unwind and rejuvenate before taking on her next project.

Before heading to Switzerland, Surbhi got in touch with TellyChakkar and shared how excited she is to explore the scenic beauty and bring in her birthday there.

She shared, 'This will be my second visit to Switzerland, and I am excited to witness snow and explore the scenic locales. I waited for long to visit this heavenly place again. I couldn’t think of a better place to spend my holidays. I am looking forward to visiting different types of restaurants and bingeing on some good food. I love the mountains. From adventure sports to exploring fun museums and indulging in the best of Swiss delicacies, I have a lot of things to tick off my bucket list. I look forward to ringing in my birthday in Switzerland and coming back home with unforgettable memories.'

Surbhi loves and travelling and thinks that one should explore different type of places. 'For me, travelling is like therapy. I learn a lot when I travel. I am a mountain lover.'

Here’s wishing Surbhi a great birthday and a blissful year ahead!