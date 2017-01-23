Tridha Choudhury to play lead in Vikram Bhatt's 'Spotlight'

Actress Tridha Choudhury, who has worked in Bengali and Telugu cinema, has been roped in as the lead in Vikram Bhatt's soon to be launched show "Spotlight".



The actress, who recently starred on the TV show "Dahleez", will play the role of a small town girl from the hills who overcomes odds to become a big Bollywood star but is unlucky in her quest to find true love.



"A stint in regional movies, a successful TV show and now making my debut in a Vikram Bhatt show... It's going to be a new experience for me and I am super excited," Tridha said in a statement.



Penned by Bhatt, "Spotlight" is the story of a small town girl's meteoric rise to becoming the reigning queen of the Hindi film industry, who lives life on her own terms.



"There are two sides to the world of Bollywood, one which is glitzy and glamorous, something which the audience sees. There is also a dark side to it, one that is filled with struggle and personal strife," Bhatt said.



"'Spotlight' tries to give the audience an insight into this reality, besides the emotional challenges faced by stars who are in the media and public eye," he added.



Directed by Suhail Tatari, the show will be a part of the online video streaming platform Vuclip's Viu Originals line up.



The show also starring Arif Zakaria, Sid Makkar, Krunal Pandit and Rajesh Khera, is set to launch next month.

(Source: IANS)