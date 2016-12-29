Trouble for Sharmila in Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant

Life OK’s Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant (Full House Media) is known for treating the audience with exciting twist and turns.

According to the ongoing episodes of the popular daily, Sharmila (Tanvi Thakkar) has been receiving calls from a modelling agency. Sharmila is excited but Rajni (Ridhima Pandit) has been warning her on the call being a con job.

Sharmila will visit the modelling agency, all dreamy eyes, unaware of the impending trouble.

Our source informs us that Sharmila will learn about the agency and its activities being fraudulent. She will land in soup, only to be rescued by Rajni.

When contacted Tanvi, she said, “All I can say is that it’s been too much fun shooting for the upcoming tracks.”

Stay tuned for more updates.