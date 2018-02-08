Tu Aashiqui to have a Mahasangam with Udaan and Savitri Devi

Mumbai: Colors’ romantic drama Tu Aashiqui is winning hearts since some time. The viewers have been liking the chemistry of the lead couple Pankti (Jannat Zubair) and Ahaan (Ritvik Arora). Latest the daily is set to have a mahasangam episode.

The makers are now planning to have a Valentine’s Day special episode. It will be a double celebration happening in the show. It will be Ahaan’s birthday and Valentine’s Day special episode. There will be a party thrown wherein actors from other Colors’ dailies will come.

As the viewers know that Pankti has left the house and ran, Ahaan will be longing for her. He will be thinking about her the whole time. While Pankti and Ahaan will be dancing in the dreaming sequence, the female protagonist will be present there. Pankti will be hiding in the party since she gets a lead that Ahaan’s life is in danger.

In the same episode other stars from the channel’s shows will also be there. Veer (Varun Kapoor) and Sanchi (Swarda Thigale) from Savitri Devi College and Hospital will come as Ahaan’s friends. The duo will be dancing on the tunes of Ruk Jaa O Dil Deewane. Along with them Imli (Vidhi Pandya) and Rannvijay (Vikas Bhalla) from Udaan will also feature in this episode. The couple will be dancing on the hit number Tune Maari Entriyaan. Not just these, other actors will also be making special appearances in the Mahasangam episode.

Pankti will be taking help from all these stars to hide in the party and save Ahaan’s life.

Isn’t that exciting? Are you excited to see all the Colors’ stars in the Mahasangam episode? Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the gossips and updates from the telly world.