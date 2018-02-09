Tu Aashiqui hits century amidst Colors' V-Day celebrations

It's time to raise a toast to the team of Guruodev Bhalla Productions Private Limited as the production house’s romatic drama, Tu aashiqui on Colors has hit the magical figure of 100 episodes.

The cast is exuberating with happiness as they ring in the achievement with a huge celebration.With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Colors is celebrating a Valentine's week wherein popular shows of the channel will come together and entertain the masses. While Tellychakkar.com reported about Veer (Varun Kapoor) and Sanchi (Swarda Thigale) from Savitri Devi College & Hospital, and Imli (Vidhi Pandya) and Rannvijay (Vikas Bhalla) from Udaan shooting a mahasangam episode with Tu Aashiqui, we have some other famed names joining the list as well.

Any guesses for who they are?

Well, they are none other than the famous Sooraj and Chakor aka Vijayendra Kumeria and Meera Deosthale from Udann and Mohini aka Ssara Khan from Shakti.

Vijayendra took to Instagram to pour his warm wishes to the producer and the team from the sets of Tu Aashiqui. Take a look below:

Seems like the upcoming drama in Tu Aashiqui is going to be a helluva entertainment with all the celeb galore!

We contacted the female lead of the show, Jannat Zubair but she was busy shooting. Ritvik averred, “It has been a beautiful journey and I feel blessed to be a part of Tu Aashiqui. My character is dynamic and my character, Ahaan has offered me the opportunity to project variations of human emotions."

Talking about shooting with a stellar cast from different shows, he mentioned, “It is a good learning experience shooting with famed celebrities. It is a new experience and I must say one thing, all the actors are very friendly and gel well. Arjun (Bijlani) is a friend and I was pleased to meet him. I also met Vivian Dsena, Aalisha Panwar and the others."

We wish the entire team of Tu Aashiqui heartiest congratulations!