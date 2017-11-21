Time to congratulate the entire team of Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji which airs on Star Plus!

Sequel of Star Plus’ cult show Diya Aur Baati Hum, the Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily has managed to win hearts of the audience yet again with its exciting twists and turns.

Yesterday (20 November) the daily soap aired its 200th episode.

The series was earlier launched in the Star Dopahar programming band but owing to its popularity, it was later shifted to the prime time slot.

The cast and crew celebrated the joyous moment together on sets with a cake cutting ceremony followed by dance and music.

When TellyChakkar spoke to Avinesh Rekhi, he happily shared with us, “It’s been an amazing journey till now and I am loving it. We all partied last night on sets in the presence of the entire cast and crew. All my thanks and regards goes to our fans who have been watching the show. It’s because of them that we have reached this far. We hope that the fans keep supporting and showering their love on us so that we can add one more zero to what we have achieved now.”

We tried but could not reach to Rhea Sharma for a comment.

TellyChakkar wishes the team hearty congratulations and good luck for the upcoming episodes.