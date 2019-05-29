Tujhse Hai Raabta: Atharv blackmails Kalyani

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kalyani falling down. A bike stops near by. It turns out to be Atharv. Kalyani shouts about telling his truth to the whole Deshmukh family, when Atharv informs her that Anurpiya has been kidnapped by his men. He calls his men and scolds them for keeping Anupriya's mobile on and asks to hurt her by showing video call to Kalyani. Kalyani asks what does he want? Atharv rides his bike and asks her to get him married as soon as possible and save Anupriya. Kalyani agrees, asking him to leave Anupriya, but Atharv says he shall leave her as soon as their marriage is complete, and if she betrays, no one will able to find Anupriya's body.



At home, Malhar comes with all the proof against Atharv, but Kalyani throws them helplessly and shows anger to Malhar saying now she will not fall in his words. Atul comes and asks about the matter. Malhar tells him Atharv's truth, but Atul doesn’t believe him. Malhar understands that Kalyani is being blackmailed or under some pressure and asks about it, but she shows fake anger to save Anupriya. Atul takes Malhar's gun to stop him. Aaji tries to stop him, while Atharv thinks if Atul shoots, his whole truth will be out.



Kalayani is shocked and thinks that she knows both Atul and Malhar, who are stubborn. She needs to do something herself. She shouts and throws the gun by diverting them and declares that she will marry Atharv within 5 days. Atharav smiles cunningly. Malhar starts crying. Kalayani too turns sad, but hides her sadness.



Later, outside, Atharv asks Kalyani to sit near his expensive shoes. Kalayani does as he says. Next, he asks her to get up and jump from the well and asks her to do proper rituals for marriage. Kalyani says she will do whatever he says.