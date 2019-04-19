Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani finds Moksh unconscious

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Anupriya worrying for Kalyani. Pawar brings her home. Kalyani is drowsy and says she is feeling sleepy. Pawar says Kalyani Madam is unwell. Anupriya says she will take care. Sampada thinks why is the baby crying so much, and thinks to make him drink cough syrup. She decides to make him sleep and asks him to drink it so that both of them can sleep. She says your real mum has come and asks him to forget Kalyani. Anupriya wakes up Kalyani and asks if she got Appaâ€™s letter. Kalyani says yes, and tells that she will get Malhar out of jail. Atharv and Aao Saheb come home. Atharv says Malhar will be jailed and asks her to go and sleep in lawn. He says you will get Malharâ€™s side of the house soon. Aao Saheb asks him to give a room to Atul at least. Atharv says ok.



He looks at Moksh and asks if he will call his cousin Papa at night. He makes him drink cough syrup and says now both of us can sleep. He asks you will let cousin Papa sleep, right?



Kalyani tells Anupriya that she has to find out who has written that pista green letter chit and will then see how Malhar separates her from Moksh and him. Moksh sleeps. Kalyani calls Sarthak and tells him that she has realized late. She tells that the letter that she saw that day was of white color and that she found later was of pista green color. They hear someone coming there. Kalyani pretends to sleep. Aao Saheb tells Anupriya that she wants her to sleep in Atulâ€™s room and wants to complete her life. Anupriya says she canâ€™t sleep in Atulâ€™s room and asks her not to force her, but Aao Saheb takes her forcibly inside. Sarthak hears on call and Kalyani also hears and gets worried. Anupriya is in Atulâ€™s room and gets up from bed. Atul asks what happened? Anupriya says I will be back and goes out and cry. She comes back to room. Atul asks her to close the door. He asks what happened to you. Someone knocks on the door. Kalyani knocks on the door and comes running inside. She tells him that she wants to sleep beside him, holding his hand. Atul asks her to sleep and says you are still childish. Kalyani asks Anupriya to lie down on the bed. Moksh is sleeping in the middle while Sampada and Atharv are sleeping at both corners. Atul asks Anupriya if she asked Kalyani to sleep in her room.



Anupriya says I didnâ€™t say this. Atul says what do you think that I will let you sleep here, and tells that he had just one woman in her life and thatâ€™s Madhuri. He says he agreed to let her stay here due to Aao Saheb. He goes. Anupriya cries. Kalyani wakes up and says good morning. She asks if Papa said something. Anupriya says no and tells that she was missing Appa. Kalyani asks her not to lie and says I know this is not easy for you. She asks her not to be pressurized by Aao Saheb and not to decide to stay in unwanted relation. Atharv gets ready, but Moksh is still sleeping. Atharv says you got a rich father and spoiled. He says ok sleep.



Atul thinks his hand sores are not healing still. Kalyani comes and holds the tea cup and looks at his hand. She asks him why did you agree to stay with Anupriya in a room. She says Aai was uncomfortable. Atul asks did Anupriya sent you. Kalyani says I wish, she would have and tells that she donâ€™t share her feelings with her and thatâ€™s why she is worried for her. Atul says you are talking so maturely because of the marriage and baby. Kalyani says my son is my life and gets up upset.



Malhar tells Pawar that his heart is shaken up, and says that Moksh is in danger. He asks him to let him call. Pawar asks him to call from his mobile silently. Malhar says no and worries for Moksh. Kalyani comes to Moksh and asks him to wake up, else she will tickle him. She asks him to wake up and touches him. She finds him unconscious.