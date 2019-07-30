Tujhse Hai Raabta: Malhar is forced to play along with Kalyani

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Sarthak giving reason to Atul as he pretends that it is Kalyani’s friend but actually it is Malhar. Atul believes it and blesses Meenaxi. Meanwhile, the goons discuss among themselves to finish their plan as soon as possible. By that time Kalyani arrives there. She questions the goons about their activity as Atharva. By that time Atul and Anupriya come there. But before Atul questions Kalyani, Anupriya takes her away from there. Malhar makes a video call and threatens Atharva aka Kalyani to listen to his instructions while performing the veneration. Meanwhile, everyone arrives for the veneration. Aau sahib questions Sarthak for his presence there. Sarthak tells her the same story of Kalyani’s friend having some issue. Atharva sees malhar disguising as a lady. Sarthak takes him outside before he creates any issue.



Aau Saheb asks Anupriya about Kalyani behaving like Atharva. Anupriya manages the situation by saying that Kalyani was just kidding. The Manglagauri veneration starts. Atharva on the other hand comes to the room where RDX has been kept. The goons wonder to see him there. While everyone is busy in performing the ritual, Kalyani continues behaving as Atharva. Atharva in the meantime asks the goons to give him the chocolates kept in the boxes. At the veneration, Malhar helps Kalyani to perform the rituals. Aau Saheb gets furious to see that Kalyani doesn’t know anything about the veneration and taking help from another lady. On the other hand, goons get angry with Atharva as he tries to open the boxes. Malhar while helping Kalyani to perform the veneration also prays for Kalyani’s long and healthy life. Atharva comes to Malhar to show him the goons getting angry on him. But everyone gets angry on Atharva in turn. Meanwhile, goon’s head ask them to be alert and shoot Mugdha if police learns about their plan.



Anupriya in the meantime avoids Atharva taking Malhar from the veneration hall. She asks Waman to check Atharva’s issue. Atharva takes Waman to the room where the goons have kept RDX. Waman tells Atharva that those all are the workers came for the construction. All the ladies on the other hand continue with the Manglagauri pooja. Waman calls Malhar by that time but Malhar avoids taking call as he is attending the veneration. Waman wonders as he doesn’t see Atharva around him. After the veneration is over, Malhar is about to leave. But Aau Saheb stops him asking to continue with the games after the veneration is over. All the ladies enjoy traditional dance and songs. Anupriya gets tensed as Malhar is also forced to play along with Kalyani.