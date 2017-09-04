Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela is set to welcome one important member in the show again. The Rajshri Productions’ drama will soon witness the re-entry of the actor Tushar Khanna. Tushar is playing the character of Mayank in Piyaa Albela.

As we know, Mayank had become an alcoholic after losing Pooja (Sheen Dass) after which he was admitted in a rehab.

According to our sources, now in the upcoming episodes, Mayank will return from the rehab, absolutely clean. He will try to resolve problems between the Vyas family members and will also try to console Naren who is facing a tough time after Pooja left the Vyas mansion. Mayank will also try to bring Pooja and Naren back together.

When we buzzed Tushar, he shared, “It feels good to be back in the show. I am happy to with my lovely Piyaa Albela team again. I am sure, the viewers will enjoy watching me in my new avatar.”

TellyChakkar.com had earlier exclusively reported about the above drama taking a year's leap. As and when the storyline progresses, the look of all the actors too would change accordingly.

Are you happy with the introduction of the leap in Piyaa Albela?

