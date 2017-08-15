Which show do you enjoy watching?
August 15 is a day every Indian is proud of. The spirit of patriotism reaches the hilt on this day.
We got in touch with some popular faces from the TV industry to check how much they know about our Independent India. Some very astonishingly were bang on with their answers while some failed miserably.
Without further ado, let’s check out how much did your favorite celebrity score in the general quiz challenge.
Raghav Juyal
1. What is 15th August known for?
Independence Day
2. Who announced partition of India?
Uhh… some Viceroy, I knew his name but I just forgot.
3. The word India is derived from which river?
Indus
4. What is our national emblem?
Ashok Chakra
5. Who is the current president of India?
Pratibha Patil? I think I’m going to be next Alia Bhatt
6. Which year of Independence is it?
Listen I left for Bombay because I didn’t wish to do Maths, so I pass.
Score: 4.5/6
Priyal Gor
1. What is 15th August known for?
Independence Day
2. Who announced partition of India?
I don’t know it (Crying)
3. The word India is derived from which river?
Narmada?
4. What is our national emblem?
Ashok Chakra
5. Who is the current president of India?
Narendra Modi? Oh no he is a PM. Listen I voted for the PM, so I only know the PM and not president.
Score: 2/5
Shaleen Malhotra
1. What is 15th August known for?
Independence Day
2. Who announced partition of India?
Jawaharlal Nehru?
3. The word India is derived from which river?
Indus
4. What is our national emblem?
Ashok Chakra
5. Who is the current president of India?
Ram Nath Kovind
6. Which year of Independence is it?
70 years
Score: 4/6
Sonal Vengurlekar
1. What is 15th August known for?
Independence Day
2. Who announced partition of India?
I don’t know, I won’t even guess
3. The word India is derived from which river?
Yamuna
4. What is our national emblem?
I have got no idea about it
5. Who is the current president of India?
Devendra Fadnavis
6. Which year of Independence is it?
75 years
Score: 1/6
Mohit Sehgal
1. What is 15th August known for?
Independence Day
2. Who announced partition of India?
Gandhiji
3. The word India is derived from which river?
Ganga
4. What is our national emblem?
Ashok Chakra
5. Who is the current president of India?
Ram Nath Kovind
6. Which year of Independence is it?
80 years
Score: 3/6
Kanchi Singh
1. What is 15th August known for?
Independence Day
2. Who announced partition of India?
I’ve got no idea about it.
3. The word India is derived from which river?
Why you ask such question… I’m not even guessing (laughingly).
4. What is our national emblem?
Ashok Chakra
5. Who is the current president of India?
Ram Nath Kovind
6. Which year of Independence is it?
71st
Score: 4/6
Correct Answers
1. What is 15th August known for?
Independence Day
2. Who announced partition of India?
Viceroy Lord Mountbatten
3. The word India is derived from which river?
Indus
4. What is our national emblem?
Ashok Chakra
5. Who is the current president of India?
Ram Nath Kovind
6. Which year of Independence is it?
71st
Well, these were your favorite TV actors taking the quiz, for now Tellychakkar wishes you a Proud Independence Day and hopes that all the readers be a responsible citizen of our country.
Add new comment