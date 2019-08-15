TV actors talk about patritism and their love for the country

MUMBAI: Independence Day is right around the corner and this is what our favourite TV actors want to say avout patritism and their love for the country.

Ankitta Sharma

I believe that patriotism can also be related to humanity. I feel helping someone from our country is also a form of patriotism. If you can make ten people smile a day that is also patriotism in a way, that is how I function in my life. Only waving flags doesn't make you a patriotic person. If we become a good human being our country will also be recognized for it and India is already known for it, the warmth and love. I think we should promote talent as well as India is really wealthy when it comes to talent. India really has it to be the number one country in the world. The song and the lyrics are beautiful, they have defined India in a very beautiful way. How much ever I travel to different countries the feel I get in India is the best. I feel India is the best country.

Avinash Mishra

For me patriotism is not only holding the flag on that day or putting a badge on T-shirt, I feel education is very important if we really want to see our country on top let’s make sure that each and everyone is aware of the importance of education. If the illiteracy rate goes down ultimately our country will grow. One more thing I would like to add our Bollywood star Akshay Kumar Sir and his team have started a website bharatkeveer.com which is a platform to share your love and respect towards Indian army by donating some money for army families. So it’s my humble request from all people to go through this site and help our INDIAN ARMY.

Aastha Chaudhary

I agree on this that the feeling of patriotism only comes up during 15th August and 26th January. You will see people selling flags on road but the next day the same flags are seen thrown on the road. The problem here is that we forget what we have to do to be a good citizen. I feel that if we genuinely want to do something for the country then you should work with honesty, value your army force and love and respect each other with heart. There is a saying be a citizen worth time for, so if our soldiers are fighting for us on the border let them feel that yes this is worth doing. My favourite patriotic song is Teri Mitti from the film Kesari, the lyrics are beautiful. Whenever I listen to it I get emotional.

Anupama Solanki

As we all know India was known as sone ki chidiya because our country was that powerful and I feel once again we are ready to be the most powerful country as the new generation or the youth has that potential in them to make it to the top. My favourite patriotic song is Jab Zero diya mere Bharat ne.

Rehaan Roy

Independence is a feeling and this can not be limited to only one day. Though on 15th August, we all celebrate Independence Day, somehow we forget to celebrate that same feeling the next day or the other days and that’s a problem. I feel we all take our Independence for granted. We often forget how the freedom fighters fought for our country in which we are living freely today. I always have the highest respect for all the freedom fighters of our country. “Dil diya hai jaan bhi denge aye watan tere liye “used to be my favourite patriotic song. However recently “aye watan watan mere abaad rahe tu” from the movie Raazi is my favourite patriotic song.

Subuhi Joshi

To make India the best country in the world, we should start from ourselves. We will have to take some basic steps first of all. In my opinion, we can't change everything overnight. So first of all everyone should follow some basic rules to improve our locality and our society. We should not give or take bribe.No spitting or littering here and there and a strict no to dowry should be encouraged. We should raise our voice against any crime taking place in front of our eyes. We must cast our vote and pay tax regularly. There is no harm to go abroad to learn new technology or for higher education, but its our duty towards our motherland to come back and serve her. We should not discriminate people based on their gender, caste or religion. I believe that we can’t progress and achieve supremacy unless our neighbourhood, our society and our states are not developed. Aye mere vatan ke logon, zara aankh mei bhar lo paani would be my all-time favourite patriotic song

Arun Mandola

First we have to stop fighting about Hindu -Muslim, other countries are enjoying this fight and we are losing people, reputation , finance and relationship. The patriotism should not be only for 1 day. We should learn patriotism from China, they have unity and they are very dedicated to their country thats why they do not use outside. products.Facebook ,Twitter, Watsapp is banned in China and there are lots of thing that we have to learn from China. I dont feel shame to learn from Enemies if they are doing some good things. Mera Rang de Basanti Chola is my favourite patriotic song.

Ansh Bagri

We should make education available to everyone there is still a lot of illiteracy in the country. We live in a metro city hence we assume that everyone is educated. Free education should be there for everyone. We have been talking of free education for years but still, it is not implemented. My favourite patriotic song is Mile sur mera tumhara because it reflected what India is all about.

Shivin Narang

India has to work on creating more employment opportunities. We have been talking of employment issue since ages but still, unemployment is rampant. My favourite patriotic song is Ae Watan from the film Raazi.

Angad Hasija

I agree that people only feel patriotic on 15 August. But these days like Independence day, friendship day, valentines day, etc doesn't really matter to me, it's just the trend. I feel every day should be independence day or friendship day, etc. To make India the best country, people should work on small things like cleanliness. We should start it by ourselves. Even these days people don't think before planning a family, they have 4-5 kids just because they are not having a son. So I feel we should educate people about this and improve our living and after that even if we don't wish happy independence day it's fine. Putting it on social media and wishing independence day won't really help, I feel people should follow rules and regulations to make India a better place. My favourite patriotic song is Rang de Basanti.

Tinaa Dattaa

India needs to be corruption and pollution-free. We are addressing the issue since ages still corruption and pollution both exist abundantly. Strict action should be taken for defaulters. My favourite song is Ae Mere Vatan Ke logo sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The song brings tears in my eyes each time I hear it.