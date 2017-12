The wedding saga continues! Another TV actress gets hitched.

The pretty and cute Khushbu Thakkar, who has been part of many TV shows namely Rang Rasiya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, TV Biwi aur Main and many more, has tied the knot.

The beautiful bride got married to her long time boyfriend named Surya Dhakray. He is a businessman by profession.

The wedding took place yesterday (10 December) in Mumbai.

We wish both of them blissful life ahead!