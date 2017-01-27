TV actress Parul Yadav savaged by pack of stray dogs

In a crazy incident, Kannada and Hindi actress Parul Yadav has been hospitalized for dog bites, a leading daily has reported.

According to the publication, the actress who was walking her pet dog near her residence at a suburb in Mumbai, was attacked by a pack of stray dogs. The injury bites were so severe that she had to be rushed to the nearest hospital. While she has been administered anti-rabies medication, she’s likely to undergo an operation for a wound on her head, the daily added further.

“She (Parul) is in shock. She was taken to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai for treatment. Her wounds are being nursed and the doctors treating her have said she may require surgery and she is likely to get operated on Wednesday,” her sister Sheetal told the site.

Apart from hits in Kannada films, Govindaya Namaha and Aatagara, among others, she's appeared in many Hindi shows, including, Bhagyavidhaata, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, and Darr Sabko Lagta Hai.